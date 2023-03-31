Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL

DeBrincat's overtime winner helps Senators thwart Flyers, keep playoff hopes alive

Alex DeBrincat scored the game-winning goal 1:36 into overtime to halt Philadelphia's comeback effort and the Ottawa Senators took a 5-4 victory over the Flyers Thursday night.

Ottawa forward scores 1:36 into extra frame to secure 5-4 win

Lisa Wallace · The Canadian Press ·
Two hockey players celebrate after a game-winning goal.
Senators forward Alex DiBrincat, right, celebrates his game-winning goal with teammates Jake Sanderson during a 5-4 overtime victory in Ottawa on Thursday. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Alex DeBrincat scored the game-winning goal 1:36 into overtime to halt Philadelphia's comeback effort and the Ottawa Senators took a 5-4 victory over the Flyers Thursday night.

The Senators kept their playoff hopes alive with the win, clinging to the hope of securing the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

But further challenges await as defenceman Travis Hamonic and forward Derick Brassard both suffered injuries in the win. Ottawa was already without defencemen Thomas Chabot and Jakob Chychrun.

Tim Stutzle, with a goal and an assist, Austin Watson, Shane Pinto and Claude Giroux also scored for the Senators (37-33-5). Cam Talbot had a quiet night stopping 7-of-11 shots.

Tony DeAngelo, Cam York and Noah Cates, Owen Tippett replied for the Flyers (29-32-13). Felix Sandstrom made 41 saves.

Giroux made it 4-1 2:28 into the third period for his 29th of the season. But the Flyers scored three unanswered goals to send it to overtime.

WATCH | DeBrincat sends Senators to OT winner against Flyers:

DeBrincat's overtime winner gives the Sens a win over Flyers

1 hour ago
Duration 1:28
Alex DeBrincat's goal in the extra frame gave Ottawa a 5-4 win over Philadelphia Thursday night.

York scored an unassisted marker at 5:22 for his second of the season. Cates then cut the deficit to one at 9:54 with a power-play marker.

Tippett netted his 23rd of the campaign with 2:39 remaining to tie the contest at 4-4.

After 40 minutes the Senators led 3-1 but there was little to celebrate.

DeAngelo's power-play goal 2:51 into the second came on Philadelphia's third shot of the game. The Flyers only put two more on net through the end of the period.

Stutzle restored Ottawa's two-goal lead scoring on a Nick Holden rebound at 7:43.

DeBrincat then stunned the crowd by dropping the gloves against Joel Farabee and more than held his own. Less than a minute later, Watson and Nicolas Deslauriers fought and on the same stoppage, Mark Kastelic exchanged punches with Deslauriers on his way to the penalty box.

Pinto made it 3-1 at 16:50 when he tipped a Mathieu Joseph shot in. Moments earlier, Brassard suffered an ankle injury that required him to be helped off the ice.

The Senators outshot the Flyers 17-2 in the opening period and led 1-0 thanks to Watson's unassisted goal. On the very same play, however, Hamonic suffered a lower-body injury and was done for the night.

WATCH | Ryan Reynolds visits Ottawa amid Senators purchase buzz:

Ryan Reynolds seen exiting NCC building following meeting at city hall

10 hours ago
Duration 0:17
Ryan Reynolds was seen exiting the building where the National Capital Commission is located on Thursday morning. (Photo: Sannah Choi/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now