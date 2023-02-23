Senators send Zaitsev, picks to Chicago for future considerations
Ottawa dealing 2023 2nd-round pick, 2026 4th-round selection
The Ottawa Senators have sent defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and two draft picks to Chicago in exchange for future considerations, the team announced Wednesday.
Zaitsev signed a seven-year, $31.5 million US contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2017. However, he was traded to the Senators in 2019.
He has five assists and eight penalty minutes in 28 games for Ottawa this season.
"We're pleased to afford Nikita a fresh start," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "He's a pro's pro who showcased himself to be a caring teammate and quiet leader throughout his Sens tenure.
"We're thankful for his time in Ottawa and wish he and his family the best in his next chapter."
Trade alert: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a> have acquired future considerations from <a href="https://twitter.com/NHLBlackhawks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHLBlackhawks</a> in exchange for defenceman Nikita Zaitsev, a second-round draft pick in '23 and a fourth-round selection in '26.—@Senators
Coyotes trade Mayo to Golden Knights
The Arizona Coyotes have traded defenceman Dysin Mayo to the Vegas Golden Knights for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.
The Coyotes also acquired the contract of defenceman Shea Weber in the deal announced Wednesday.
Weber has not played since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final with the Montreal Canadiens. He was one of the NHL's best defencemen during 16 seasons with Nashville and Montreal, finishing with 224 goals and 365 assists.
Weber's contract is through the 2025-26 season, but he is not expected to play again.
With files from The Associated Press
