Halak makes 34 saves to lead Rangers past Senators
Pinto scores lone goal for Ottawa in 3-1 loss
Jaroslav Halak picked up his first win of the season behind a 34-save effort as the New York Rangers defeated the Senators 3-1 on Wednesday night in Ottawa.
Jimmy Vesey, Barclay Goodrow and Chris Kreider each scored for New York (11-9-4), while Ryan Lindgren had three assists. The Rangers snapped a three-game losing streak in the process.
Shane Pinto had the lone goal for the Senators (8-13-1), while Cam Talbot stopped 33 shots.
Coming off a four-game road swing in California, Ottawa saw its two-game win streak come to an end. The Senators are now 1-7-0 in their last eight home games.
WATCH | Rangers halt Senators' 2-game winning streak:
Leading 2-1 to start the third period, the Rangers were able to add the insurance marker when Lindgren, who was left uncontested at the point, had his shot tipped in by Kreider, who was alone in front, 12:59 into the frame.
After an uninspiring first period, both teams raised the intensity level in the second.
The Rangers extended their lead to 2-0 at 10:52 of the frame when Ryan Lindgren's shot deflected off Goodrow and in past Talbot.
Vesey opened the scoring for the Rangers at 10:34 of the first when he jumped on a rebound out front. It was his third of the season and first in nine games.
Dylan Gambrell was a healthy scratch for the Senators, while New York's Vincent Trochek, who had been questionable due to an undisclosed injury, was able to play.
The Senators and Rangers will have a rematch Friday night at Madison Square Garden.
