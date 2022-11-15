Former Senator Pageau scores as Ottawa drops 8 of last 9 games in loss to Islanders
Senators' Giroux extends point streak to 9 games with, goal, assist
Noah Dobson had a goal and an assist, and Semyon Varlamov made 36 saves as the visiting New York Islanders won 4-2 over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night.
Claude Giroux extended his point streak to nine games with a goal and an assist, while Drake Batherson also scored for the Senators, who couldn't build on Saturday's 4-1 win at Philadelphia that snapped their 0-6-1 rut. Ottawa had numerous scoring chances, but was often stymied by Varlamov while suffering a fifth straight home defeat.
New York opened the scoring on its second power-play chance of the first. Anders Lee threaded a seam pass to Wahlstrom, who snapped a laser over the pad of Ottawa netminder Cam Talbot (31 saves) with 8:07 remaining in the opening frame.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau nets an <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Isles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Isles</a> Power Play goal. <a href="https://t.co/07tKRxkN6z">pic.twitter.com/07tKRxkN6z</a>—@NYIslanders
Ottawa tied it 8:48 into the second period, when Batherson's shot was too quick for Varlamov to stop during the early stages of a brief five-on-three power play. However, the Senators were unable to take advantage of roughly 3 1/2 minutes of five-on-four power-play time that followed.
The good fortune then stayed on the Islanders' side. With 6:45 remaining in the middle frame, Dobson threw a shot at the net, but on the way, deflected off two Senators and by Talbot.
Giroux made things interesting with 6:52 remaining in regulation, but Varlamov was stout the rest of the way and Nelson sealed the result for New York.
Monday's 5:30 ET scheduled puck drop allowed fans to remain in the building and watch the Hockey Hall of Fame introduction of Senators' legend Daniel Alfredsson.
