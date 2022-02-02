Skip to Main Content
NHL

Barzal, Sorokin lead Islanders past Senators

Oliver Wahlstrom and Mathew Barzal scored in the second period, Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 of 27 shots and the New York Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Ottawa's Anton Forsberg makes 26 saves in the loss

Denis P. Gorman · The Associated Press ·
New York Islanders players celebrate after a goal by New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal (13) against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday. (Jason DeCrow/The Associated Press)

Oliver Wahlstrom and Mathew Barzal scored in the second period, Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 of 27 shots and the New York Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Anthony Beauvillier and Adam Pelech scored for New York, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Despite receiving an 26-save performance from Anton Forsberg, Ottawa has lost two out of its last three, and three of five overall. Nick Holden scored the lone goal for the Senators.

Ottawa struck first on Holden's second goal of the season just 1:56 into the game. The sequence began with Brady Tkachuk winning a battle along the boards for a loose puck, then finding a streaking Tyler Ennis with a pass. Ottawa's right wing tapped a pass over to Holden, whose shot took an odd bounce over Sorokin before landing behind the goal line.

WATCH | Barzal scores wicked goal to lead Islanders past Senators:

Barzal scores wicked one-timer as Islanders defeat Senators

20 minutes ago
Duration 0:57
Mathew Barzal scored a wicked one-timer as the New York Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1. 0:57

Despite the suboptimal start, the Islanders played better for the majority of the opening 20 minutes, culminating in Beauviller scoring his seventh goal of the season at 18:07 to tie the game at 1.

The deadlock lasted until Wahlstrom swept a loose puck under Forsberg at 8:42 of the second. Walstrom's 10th of the season,came less than a minute after Sorokin made a spectacular, lunging save on Alex Formenton.

Sorokin kept New York in the lead by knocking aside an Ennis attempt with 7:07 left in the period.

Barzal extended the Islanders' lead to 3-1 with a one-timer off a Scott Mayfield assist at 15:50 of the second.

Any hope the Senators had for mounting a comeback were quashed after Pelech lifted a backhander over Forsberg 7:44 of the third.

New York has won the first two regular season matchups between the Eastern Conference teams. They will finish the season series Mar. 24 at UBS Arena.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now