Barzal helps Islanders double up on Sens

Mathew Barzal had two goals and an assist to help the New York Islanders rally for a 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Friday night.

Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist, and Anders Lee, Johnny Boychuk and Casey Cizikas also scored for New York, which came back from a pair of two-goal deficits to win for the fifth time in six games.

Thomas Greiss gave up three goals on 17 shots before he was pulled 6:11 into the second period. Robin Lehner, who began his career with Ottawa, came on and stopped all 10 shots he faced to improve to 7-0-3 against his former team.

Mark Stone, Matt Duchene and Cody Ceci scored for Ottawa, which has lost six of eight (2-5-1). Mike McKenna finished with 33 saves as the Senators fell to 4-13-1 on the road.

The Islanders trailed 2-0 early in the second and 3-1 later in the middle period. New York then scored the last five goals, including four in the third.