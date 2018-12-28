Barzal helps Islanders double up on Sens
Isles score 5 unanswered, including 4 in 3rd for win
Mathew Barzal had two goals and an assist to help the New York Islanders rally for a 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Friday night.
Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist, and Anders Lee, Johnny Boychuk and Casey Cizikas also scored for New York, which came back from a pair of two-goal deficits to win for the fifth time in six games.
Thomas Greiss gave up three goals on 17 shots before he was pulled 6:11 into the second period. Robin Lehner, who began his career with Ottawa, came on and stopped all 10 shots he faced to improve to 7-0-3 against his former team.
Mark Stone, Matt Duchene and Cody Ceci scored for Ottawa, which has lost six of eight (2-5-1). Mike McKenna finished with 33 saves as the Senators fell to 4-13-1 on the road.
When <a href="https://twitter.com/Matt9Duchene?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Matt9Duchene</a> gets going, he's GOING. <a href="https://t.co/R4T2LP2Z7q">pic.twitter.com/R4T2LP2Z7q</a>—@NHL
The Islanders trailed 2-0 early in the second and 3-1 later in the middle period. New York then scored the last five goals, including four in the third.
