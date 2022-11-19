Schmid backstops Devils to 12th straight win with 25 saves against stumbling Senators

The Ottawa Senators fell 5-1 to the red-hot New Jersey Devils on Saturday afternoon.

The Devils (15-3-0) have now won 12 straight and there was no doubt who was the better team on this day.

Ottawa (6-10-1) continues to struggle, having won just twice in its last 11 (2-8-1). Late in the game there was a faint chant of "Fire D.J." D.J. Smith is the head coach.

Akira Schmid was solid for the visiting Devils making 25 saves. Erik Haula, Nathan Bastian, Jesper Boqvist, Yegor Sharangovich and Michael McLeod each chipped in a goal.

Derick Brassard scored the lone goal for the Senators. Anton Forsberg started the game for the Senators, but was pulled early in the second after allowing the third goal on 18 shots. Cam Talbot finished the game allowing one goal on 17 shots.

WATCH | Devils hand Senators 9th loss in past 11 games:

Ottawa's defensive play continues to be a problem.

Forsberg chased early in 2nd period

Haula opened the scoring with a power-play goal early in the first period for his first of the season. Bastian made it 2-0 late in the first jumping on a rebound out front.

The Devils didn't let up making it 3-0 early in the second when Boqvist was able to grab a puck out front putting an end to Forsberg's afternoon.

Brassard finally got the Senators on the board late in the period, but the Devils came right back scoring a shorthanded goal with 34 seconds remaining in the period.

Ottawa pulled the goalie with 4:51 remaining in the third, but the Devils made them pay for it with McLeod scoring an empty-net goal.

Mercer's 100

Devils forward Dawson Mercer's next game is his 100th in the NHL and he will be the fifth player in franchise history to play his first 100 games consecutively. Coming in, the Senators had not lost to the Devils in regulation at home since Dec. 30, 2015 (5-0-3).

Notes

Ottawa defenceman Artem Zub returned to the lineup after missing the last eight games with an upper-body injury … The Devils are a perfect 7-0-0 against Canadian opponents this season … Today's matchup is the second of three against the Senators. Devils captain Nico Hischier now has 12 points (six goals, six assists) over his last 10 games.

Up next

The Senators head to California where they will take on San Jose on Monday. The Devils return home and will host the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.