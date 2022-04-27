Batherson scores twice, including OT winner, to lift Senators over Devils

Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Tim Stützle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves.

It was a rough night for Chabot and "D" partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals.

Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have now lost four straight. Pavel Zacha and Yegor Sharangovich also scored.

Mackenzie Blackwood, making his first start since Jan. 19, stopped 29 shots.

Stutzle had the crowd of 13,101 chanting his name when he beat Reilly Walsh in a foot race for the first short-handed goal of his career, but less than a minute later Zacha beat Forsberg to cut Ottawa's lead to 4-3 at the seven-minute mark of the third.