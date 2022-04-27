Skip to Main Content
NHL

Batherson scores twice, including OT winner, to lift Senators over Devils

Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Stützle nets pair of goals, Forsberg makes 37 saves as Ottawa wins 4th straight

Lisa Wallace · The Canadian Press ·
Senators' Drake Batherson (19) celebrates after scoring during the second period of Ottawa's 5-4 overtime win over the visiting Devils on Tuesday night at the Canadian Tire Centre. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Tim Stützle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves.

It was a rough night for Chabot and "D" partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals.

Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have now lost four straight. Pavel Zacha and Yegor Sharangovich also scored.

WATCH l Batherson scores in OT to give Sens 4th straight win:

Drake Batherson pots OT winner as Sens win 4th straight

2 hours ago
Duration 1:34
Drake Batherson scored the overtime winner as Ottawa defeated New Jersey 5-4 Tuesday night. 1:34

Mackenzie Blackwood, making his first start since Jan. 19, stopped 29 shots.

Stutzle had the crowd of 13,101 chanting his name when he beat Reilly Walsh in a foot race for the first short-handed goal of his career, but less than a minute later Zacha beat Forsberg to cut Ottawa's lead to 4-3 at the seven-minute mark of the third.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now