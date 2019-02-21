Senators sit Stone, Duchene, Dzingel against Devils as trade rumours swirl
Senators forwards Matt Duchene, Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel were all healthy scratches for Ottawa's game Thursday night at New Jersey.
Trio were healthy scratches with Feb. 25 deadline looming
All three are unrestricted free agents after this season and have been the focus of trade rumours heading up to Monday's trade deadline.
The Senators said earlier in the week that Duchene would sit out the next few games, but hadn't made a decision on Stone or Dzingel before Thursday.
Stone leads the last-place Senators in scoring with 62 points (28 goals, 34 assists) followed by Duchene with 58 points (27, 31). Dzingel is fourth with 44 points (22, 22).
