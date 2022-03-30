McCarron's pair of goals power Predators to victory over Senators

Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 in Nashville on Tuesday night.

Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight.

Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five.

Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play.

Moment of silence in memory of Senators owner Eugene Melnyk Duration 0:58 A moment of silence for Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk, who died on Monday after an illness, before his team faced the Predators in Nashville. 0:58

With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stutzle sent a pass from the right side to Tkachuk in the low slot, where he redirected the puck between Saros' pads.

McCarron tied the game with 37.8 seconds remaining in the first with a short-handed goal.

Forsberg left his crease to play a puck below the goal line, but it stopped in the no-play zone next to the trapezoid, leaving Forsberg unable to touch it. McCarron grabbed the puck and wrapped it around the far post before Forsberg could get back in position.

Saros was sharp, particularly in the second. At 5:37, he made a kick save on Drake Batherson on a 2-on-0 break. Late in the period, he stopped a penalty shot by Connor Brown.

With 7.2 seconds left, Roman Josi impeded Brown from behind on short-handed breakaway, creating the penalty shot. Saros was able to get his blocker on Brown's wrist shot.

McCarron scored his second of the game with 1:46 remaining in the second. From the left half wall, Ekholm sent a pass to McCarron just outside the crease, where he made a quick move before slipping the puck between Forsberg's pads.

Jeannot scored his 22nd of the season midway through the third and Duchene added an empty-net goal late.

