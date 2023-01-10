Content
Saros shuts door to lift Predators past Senators for 4th consecutive victory

Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist Monday as the Nashville Predators earned a hard fought 3-0 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Darren Desaulniers · The Canadian Press ·
A hockey goaltender makes a save in front of an Ottawa Senators player. Another Nashville Predators player is seen in the left side of the Senators player as members of the audience watch on from the back.
Predators goaltender Juuse Saros makes a save in a 3-0 win over the Senators in Ottawa on Monday. It was his first shutout of the season and the 18th of his NHL career. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Forsberg had the lone goal of the third period as he beat Cam Talbot in the Ottawa net at 7:30 and the Predators (19-14-6) won for the fourth consecutive game.

The story, however, was Predators' netminder Juuse Saros who made 38 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 18th of his NHL career. He has stopped 102 of the 105 shots fired his way over his past two games following a 64-save performance in a 5-3 win over Carolina on Jan. 5.

Roman Josi and Jeremy Lauzon also scored for the Predators.

Talbot made 30 saves for the Senators (18-19-3), who have now lost two straight.

The Senators were playing a strong game and held an 11-5 advantage in shots through the opening 14 minutes of the first period.

How quickly things changed.

Within a 32-second span the Senators went from being in charge to in a hole as the Predators struck twice for a 2-0 lead.

Josi took advantage of a Senators turnover at their own blue line and put a chip shot over the shoulder of Talbot at 14:29. Lauzon redirected a Tanner Jeannot wraparound attempt into the Senators net at 15:01.

The Predators appeared to go up 3-0 later in the period but after video review the play was ruled offside.

The was no scoring in the second period although Brady Tkachuk appeared to get the Senators on the scoreboard, but after a challenge from the Predators, that play was also ruled offside and the goal was disallowed.

