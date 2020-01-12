Kovalchuk, Habs snap 8-game slide with OT victory over Sens

Ilya Kovalchuk's winner in overtime helped the Montreal Canadiens snap an eight-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

Coming into the game neither team had won since Dec. 23.

Montreal (19-20-7) improved to 1-7-1 in its last nine, while the Senators are 0-4-3 through their last seven.

Nick Suzuki scored in regulation for the Canadiens (19-20-7), while Carey Price stopped 41 shots.

The Senators (16-22-7) were coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings in Detroit the night before. Marcus Hogberg, who got his second start in as many nights, kept Ottawa in the game making 23 saves.

Trailing 1-0, the Senators were finally able to beat Price at 13:32 of the third period on a broken play. Anthony Duclair came into the slot and was unable to get a shot off, before a loose puck was inadvertently redirected into the net by Montreal's Matthew Peca, who made his return to the lineup after missing the last 14 games. Drake Batherson, who was the last Senator to touch the puck, was credited with the goal.