Senators top Canadiens with 3-goal 3rd-period outburst
Ottawa sweeps season series with Montreal 4-0
The Ottawa Senators bounced back from a loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday with a much better effort on Saturday, scoring three goals in the third period en route to a 5-2 win over the Canadiens in Montreal.
Mads Sogaard made 29 saves and collected his first career assist as the Sens snapped a two-game losing skid.
Nick Suzuki of the Canadiens reached the 20-goal mark for the second time of his career. Mike Matheson added a goal as Montreal (25-29-4) had their two-game win streak snapped.
Sam Montembeault made 17 saves.
Sogy with his first career NHL point on <a href="https://twitter.com/drrakebatherson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@drrakebatherson</a>'s 🚀🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoSensGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoSensGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/6cexqmZ5Ey">pic.twitter.com/6cexqmZ5Ey</a>—@Senators
Both teams were on the road Friday night to start back-to-back games, with Montreal crushing the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 and Ottawa falling to the Hurricanes 4-0.
Despite only shooting five times on Montembeault in the opening frame, Ottawa scored first. Brassard broke the ice for Ottawa at 15:12 when he redirected Nick Holden's shot from the blue line.
Matheson pierced the offensive zone from his own blue line and grabbed his own rebound before levelling the score with his fourth goal of the season.
Alex DeBrincat missed a backhand shot from point-blank range but redeemed himself by finding Pinto in front of the net with a centring pass. The 22-year-old tapped the puck in to tie the game 2-2.
The Senators regained the lead with two goals early in the final frame. After fighting Michael Pezzetta in the first period, Austin Watson redirected Travis Hamonic's shot from the point.
Batherson then added Ottawa's fourth goal 47 seconds later by using Jordan Harris as a screen for his wrister from the high slot.
Ottawa sealed the win at 11:57 when Pointe-Aux-Trembles, Que., native Gauthier beat Montembeault with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle.
The Senators will host the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, while the Canadiens embark on a four-game Western Conference road trip starting against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.
