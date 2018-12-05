Domi, Drouin power struggling Habs past Senators

Max Domi scored twice and added an assist and Jonathan Drouin had a goal and two helpers as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Tuesday.

Artturi Lehkonen and Brendan Gallagher also scored for the Canadiens (13-10-5), who entered the game with one win in their last seven. Carey Price stopped 28 shots.

Mark Stone and Dylan DeMelo scored for the Senators (12-13-3), who had a three-game win streak snapped. Craig Anderson made 36 saves.

Drouin scored with 5:30 left in the opening period as he and Domi used their speed on a two-on-one against Senators defenceman Cody Ceci. Domi sped up the wing before feeding the puck to Drouin, who backhanded it through Anderson's legs.

DeMelo tied the game in the second period, wiring a one-time pass from forward Mikkel Boedker from the blue line that Price just couldn't get to.

But the Canadiens replied with three unanswered goals in the second period.