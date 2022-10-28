Senators stumble in home loss to Wild as Fleury frustrates Ottawa offence
Hartman's 1st goal of season sees Sens' 4-game winning streak snapped
Ryan Hartman's first goal of the season proved to be the game winner Thursday night as the Minnesota Wild snapped the Ottawa Senators' four-game winning streak with a 4-2 victory.
After opening the season with consecutive road losses, Ottawa had been looking to close out its five-game homestand with a perfect record, but settled for going 4-1-0.
Alex DeBrincat and Thomas Chabot scored for the Senators (4-3-0). Anton Forsberg, back in goal after missing the last game with an undisclosed ailment, stopped 36 shots.
WATCH | Hartman's winner helps Wild end Sens' 4-game winning streak:
Trailing 3-1, Ottawa made the most of a two-man advantage 4:03 into the third period when DeBrincat found a wide-open Chabot for his second goal in as many games.
With just over two minutes remaining in regulation, the Senators went on the power play and pulled Forsberg, but Minnesota sealed it as Gaudreau added the insurance marker with an empty net.
The Wild dominated the second period.
Fleury made key stops when Ottawa did have chances, including three huge saves late in the period with the Senators on the power play.
DeBrincat opened the scoring 3:47 into the first, beating Fleury glove side. The Wild went on to score twice to finish the period up 2-1.
With Forsberg screened, Zuccarello had a clear lane for his fifth of the season 7:53 into the frame. Kaprizov gave the Wild the lead with 1:36 left in the period, tipping Jared Spurgeon's point shot.
Fleury preserved the lead with a glove save on DeBrincat with 17 seconds remaining in the period.
WATCH | Wild goalie Fleury makes senasational save on Sens' Debrincat:
