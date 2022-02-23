Chabot collects 3 points, game-winning goal as Senators sink Wild
Ottawa ends 9-game winless skid against Minnesota
Thomas Chabot couldn't have asked for better in his return from injury as he scored twice, including the game winner, and picked up an assist in the Ottawa Senators 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild Tuesday night.
Chabot was back after missing the last four games and hit a career milestone playing in his 300th career game. He's now the ninth defenceman to play 300 games with the Senators.
Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle also scored, while Anton Forsberg stopped 40 shots.
Tuesday's game wrapped up a stretch of ten games in 16 nights for the Senators (19-26-5). Ottawa is off until Saturday when they host Montreal.
Minnesota tied the game 3-3 in the opening minutes of the third as Merrill made the most of a giveaway and fired a wrist shot past Forsberg, but with just over five minutes remaining in regulation Chabot scored his second of the night.
WATCH | Chabot produces 2 goals, assist to power Sens past Wild:
The Wild outshot the Senators 17-8 in the second, but trailed 3-2 after giving up a late goal.
Trailing 2-0 to start the second Fiala, coming off the bench, fired a shot from the hashmarks to get open the scoring for the Wild. Fiala now has 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) over his last 19 games.
Spurgeon tied the game midway through the period with a shot from the slot, but with just under four minutes remaining in the period Stutzle scored his 12th of the season to make it 3-2 Ottawa. Stutzle has goals in three consecutive games.
Tkachuk made it 2-0 late in the period with a power play goal as he took a Chabot pass off the back boards on the goal line and fired a shot past Talbot.
It was the Senators first power play goal in four games.
