Senators' Mikkel Boedker signs 2-year deal with Swiss club
12-year NHL veteran played 20 games with Ottawa this season
Ottawa Senators winger Mikkel Boedker signed a two-year deal with Swiss club HC Lugano, both sides announced Tuesday.
Boedker, a 30-year-old from Denmark, was in his 12th NHL campaign when the season was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic in March. He is in the final year of his contract, and he might have already played his last game with the Senators.
Under the 24-team framework being widely reported for the NHL's return, Ottawa (25-34-12, 62 points) would not be involved in the resumption of play, as the league's bottom seven teams would not complete the season.
Boedker had two goals and two assists in 20 games for the Senators this season after totaling seven and 28, respectively, in 71 games last year. He has also spent time with the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche since playing his first seven-plus seasons with the Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes, who drafted him eighth overall in 2008.
In 709 career NHL games, Boedker has 118 goals and 209 assists.
