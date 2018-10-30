Skip to Main Content
Senators' Borowiecki suspended for 2nd time in less than a week

Hockey Night in Canada

Senators' Borowiecki suspended for 2nd time in less than a week

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Monday night that Borowiecki was handed a three-game suspension without pay for an illegal check to the head of Vegas Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin.

Defenceman gets 3-game suspension for Sunday's hit on Vegas' Cody Eakin

The Canadian Press ·
Ottawa Senators' Mark Borowiecki has been suspended for the second time in October, the league announced on Monday night. (Jana Chytilova/Getty Images)

Ottawa Senators defenceman Mark Borowiecki has been suspended for the second time in less than a week.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Monday night that Borowiecki was handed a three-game suspension without pay for an illegal check to the head of Vegas Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin.

The incident occurred at 15:24 of the first period in Ottawa's 4-3 overtime loss against Vegas on Sunday.

Borowiecki was assessed a major penalty for charging and a game misconduct.

The 29-year-old is considered a repeat offender and will forfeit $43,902.45 US. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Borowiecki was playing in his first game after serving a one-game suspension handed down on Oct. 24 for an elbow on Boston Bruins defenceman Urho Vaakanainen.

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us