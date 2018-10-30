Senators' Borowiecki suspended for 2nd time in less than a week
Defenceman gets 3-game suspension for Sunday's hit on Vegas' Cody Eakin
Ottawa Senators defenceman Mark Borowiecki has been suspended for the second time in less than a week.
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Monday night that Borowiecki was handed a three-game suspension without pay for an illegal check to the head of Vegas Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin.
The incident occurred at 15:24 of the first period in Ottawa's 4-3 overtime loss against Vegas on Sunday.
Borowiecki was just coming off a one game suspension for elbowing, looks like he put a shoulder into Eakin's chin in this slo-mo clip. Called for major, Eakin being checked out in room <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VegasBorn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VegasBorn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoSensGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoSensGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/xobx8OVnRz">pic.twitter.com/xobx8OVnRz</a>—@Sheng_Peng
Borowiecki was assessed a major penalty for charging and a game misconduct.
The 29-year-old is considered a repeat offender and will forfeit $43,902.45 US. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.
Borowiecki was playing in his first game after serving a one-game suspension handed down on Oct. 24 for an elbow on Boston Bruins defenceman Urho Vaakanainen.