Senators beat Kings to earn back-to-back road wins
They are Ottawa's 1st consecutive wins since a 3-game streak Nov. 27-Dec. 1
Chris Tierney scored twice and the Ottawa Senators beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Thursday night.
Bobby Ryan had a power-play goal and Christian Wolanin also scored for the Senators, who won on back-to-back nights at Anaheim and Los Angeles for their first consecutive road victories this season. Anders Nilsson made 33 saves.
Ottawa also got its first consecutive wins since a three-game streak Nov. 27-Dec. 1.
Kyle Clifford scored and Jonathan Quick made 23 saves for the Kings, who have lost four of five.
The Senators took the lead by scoring two goals 2:41 apart in the second period. Tierney put the Senators ahead 2-1 at 16:40 after Ryan scored on the power play at 14:59 to tie it at 1 and extend his point streak to seven games.
Mikkel Boedker got his 200th career assist on Tierney's goal.
The Kings went up 1-0 at 3:47 of the second period when Clifford redirected Jake Muzzin's shot. It was Clifford's second goal in the past three games.
Wolanin made it 3-1 at 1:22 of the third period, and Tierney added an empty-netter at 19:02.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.