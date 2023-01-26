Giroux scores go-ahead goal as Senators hold on to beat struggling Islanders
Ottawa goalie Cam Talbot exits game in 2nd period with lower-body injury
Claude Giroux's second-period power-play goal proved to be the winner as the Ottawa Senators tripped the visiting New York Islanders 2-1 Wednesday night.
Shane Pinto also scored for the Senators (21-23-3), who snapped a two-game losing streak with the victory. Anton Forsberg, who stopped 22 shots, was called into action in the second period after Cam Talbot, who made 14 saves, left the game with an injury.
Trailing by one goal the Islanders pushed hard for the equalizer with Sorokin on the bench, but Forsberg made a couple of big saves to salvage the win.
Both teams exchanged goals in the second, but the Islanders were able to finish the period with a bit of momentum.
Ottawa took a 2-0 lead with a power-play goal early in the period.
Giroux saw a rebound coming his way and dove to get a shot off and managed to beat Sorokin for his second point of the game. Ridly Greig, making his NHL debut, picked up the primary assist on the play.
WATCH | Giroux scores decisive goal as Sens edge Islanders:
Talbot pulled himself from the game near the halfway mark and the team announced he had suffered a lower-body injury.
Forsberg faced a couple early shots and the Islanders managed to cut the lead in half late in the period when Nelson scored from the slot.
The Senators held a 1-0 lead after the first.
Pinto picked up his 12th of the season tipping a Giroux shot seconds after the power play expired.
Pinto stays ready! 🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoSensGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoSensGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/B06thWtyFh">pic.twitter.com/B06thWtyFh</a>—@Senators
Greig is the son of retired NHL forward Mark Greig who played 125 games for the Hartford Whalers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames and Philadelphia Flyers from 1990-2003.
Ottawa forward Mark Kastelic missed the game with an undisclosed injury.
The Senators host the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?