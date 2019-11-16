Senators come alive in 2nd period en route to win over Flyers

Filip Chlapik's second-period goal stood as the winner, Anders Nilsson made 26 saves and the Ottawa Senators killed off a late four-minute power play to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 Friday night.

Colin White took a double minor for high sticking Claude Giroux with just over four minutes remaining in the game to leave the Senators shorthanded.

The Flyers pulled Carter Hart for a two-man advantage, but were unable to get the equalizer.

Tyler Ennis also scored for the Senators (7-10-1), who have won four of their last five (4-1-0).

Tyler Pitlick scored the lone goal for the Flyers (10-5-3), who lost in regulation for the first time since Oct. 29th. Hart stopped 19 shots.

The Senators trailed 1-0 after the first period before strorming back to take a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes.

Ennis got the Senators on the board with a power-play goal midway through the second. Ennis has three of the Senators' five power-play goals this season.

Chlapik, with his second of the season, gave the Senators the lead late in the period.

The fourth line of Chlapik, Chris Tierney and Bobby Ryan was solid for the Senators, creating a number of chances and drawing the penalty that led to Ennis' goal.

Pitlick gave Philadelphia the lead just two minutes into the game, beating Nilsson with a wrist shot.

The Flyers had a number of great chances in the first period, but couldn't get past Nilsson. James Van Riemsdyk had two scoring chances on the same shift to open the game.