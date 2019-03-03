Skip to Main Content
Senators put end to losing skid with close victory over Panthers

Hockey Night in Canada

Recap

Senators put end to losing skid with close victory over Panthers

Rudolfs Balcers scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and Ottawa Senators beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 Sunday, snapping a seven-game losing streak.

Ottawa's Anders Nilsson makes 29 saves to earn win

Paul Gereffi · The Associated Press ·
From left to right, Ottawa's Rudolfs Balcers celebrates with teammates Chris Tierney, Dylan DeMelo and Christian Wolanin after scoring a goal in the second period of the Senators' 3-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Sunday. (Luis M. Alvarez/The Associated Press)

Rudolfs Balcers scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and Ottawa Senators beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 Sunday, snapping a seven-game losing streak.

Brian Gibbons and Zack Smith also scored for the Senators. Anders Nilsson stopped 30 shots.

Troy Brouwer and Aleksander Barkov scored for the Panthers, and Roberto Luongo made 30 saves. Florida has lost four straight.

Balcers gave the Senators a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal with 2:35 left in the second period, redirecting a shot by Dylan DeMelo past Luongo.

WATCH | Senators edge Panthers for rare win

Rudolfs Balcers lifts Ottawa to a 3-2 victory over Florida. Marc Crawford earns 1st win as Sens' interim head coach. 0:19

Trailing 2-1, Gibbons tied the game at 2-all at 5:06 of the second. Cody Ceci passed from behind the net to Gibbons in the slot, and he beat Luongo on the glove side.

Smith put the Senators ahead 1-0 when he poked a rebound behind Luongo at 5:10 of the first.

Barkov tied the game at 1 at 9:02 of the first. Mark Pysyk took a long shot from above the right circle and Barkov deflected the puck under Nilsson's pads.

Brouwer's goal, a wrist shot from the lower right circle, gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead with 4:24 left in the first.

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us