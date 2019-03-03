Senators put end to losing skid with close victory over Panthers

Rudolfs Balcers scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and Ottawa Senators beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 Sunday, snapping a seven-game losing streak.

Brian Gibbons and Zack Smith also scored for the Senators. Anders Nilsson stopped 30 shots.

Troy Brouwer and Aleksander Barkov scored for the Panthers, and Roberto Luongo made 30 saves. Florida has lost four straight.

Balcers gave the Senators a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal with 2:35 left in the second period, redirecting a shot by Dylan DeMelo past Luongo.

WATCH | Senators edge Panthers for rare win

Rudolfs Balcers lifts Ottawa to a 3-2 victory over Florida. Marc Crawford earns 1st win as Sens' interim head coach. 0:19

Trailing 2-1, Gibbons tied the game at 2-all at 5:06 of the second. Cody Ceci passed from behind the net to Gibbons in the slot, and he beat Luongo on the glove side.

Smith put the Senators ahead 1-0 when he poked a rebound behind Luongo at 5:10 of the first.

Barkov tied the game at 1 at 9:02 of the first. Mark Pysyk took a long shot from above the right circle and Barkov deflected the puck under Nilsson's pads.

Brouwer's goal, a wrist shot from the lower right circle, gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead with 4:24 left in the first.