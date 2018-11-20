Senators rattled by Panthers, miscues on strange night

Mike Hoffman scored to extend his point streak to 16 games in his first visit to Ottawa since being traded as his Florida Panthers topped the Senators 7-5 on Monday.

Troy Brouwer, Aleksander Barkov, Jared McCann, Evgenii Dadonov, Micheal Haley and Frank Vatrano also scored for Florida (8-7-3).

Juho Lammikko picked up four assists as James Reimer stopped 33 shots to give the Panthers their second victory over the Senators in eight days.

Matt Duchene had a pair of goals for the Senators (9-9-3), while Drake Batherson, Zack Smith and Brady Tkachuk also scored.

Craig Anderson allowed six goals on 22 shots before being replaced by Mike McKenna. McKenna gave up one goal on nine shots.

It was a strange game in many ways as the first period was cut short due to a medical emergency in the stands. The remaining time was played at the start of the second, but a second delay ensued when Vincent Trochek twisted his right leg awkwardly and required a stretcher.

