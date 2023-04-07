Senators eliminated from playoff contention after lopsided loss to Panthers
Florida goalie Alex Lyon sets franchise record for saves in regulation game with 56
Alex Lyon set a franchise record for saves in a regulation game and Aleksander Barkov scored twice as the Florida Panthers beat the visiting Ottawa Senators 7-2 on Thursday night for their fifth consecutive victory.
Florida remains tied with the New York Islanders for the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference but holds the tiebreaker with more wins.
The record for most saves total in a game of 57 was set in a overtime loss to Detroit by Hall of Famer Roberto Luongo on Feb. 27, 2002. Lyon's 56 saves is second all-time in Florida history.
Brandon Montour, Sam Reinhart, Eetu Luostarinen, Nick Cousins and Gustav Forsling also scored for Florida, which scored five goals in the second period alone.
WATCH | Montour collects 4 points in win over Habs:
Claude Giroux, who played for the Panthers following last season's trade deadline, scored for the Senators who were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss. Ridly Greig scored late in the third for Ottawa.
The Panthers opened up to a 2-0 game with goals from Montour and Barkov. Florida made it 3-0 on a shorthanded goal from Barkov, his 22nd of the season.
Giroux scored at 4:25 to put Ottawa on the board — but it was all Florida after that.
Ottawa drew a pair of penalties on one sequence (roughing on Aaron Ekblad and holding on Cousins) giving the Senators a two-man advantage for a full two minutes.
Florida not only killed it off — but Radko Gudas found Ekblad coming out of the penalty box with Cousins driving in for the sixth goal of the night for the Panthers.
Forsling ended the second period scoring with a blast from inside the blue line with three minutes remaining.
The Senators host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.
