Joseph scores 1st career hat trick to lift Senators past Red Wings
Norris, Watson also score for Ottawa as Sogaard makes 27 saves in NHL debut
Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night.
Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline.
Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Senators. Austin Watson added a short-handed goal.
Rookie Lucas Raymond scored both goals for the Red Wings, who are winless in their last five games. Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves.
Ottawa scored the only goal in the first period. With the Senators' Alex Formenton in the penalty box, Joseph fed the puck to Watson, who fired it past Nedeljkovic from the slot.
WATCH l Mathieu Joseph 1st career hat-trick leads to Sens win over Red Wings:
Watson's short-handed goal was his first since the 2017-18 season, when he had four for Nashville.
Raymond tied it 2:18 into the second period with his 21st goal. Jake Walman's shot bounced off Sogaard's glove and Raymond backhanded the puck into the net.
Joseph notched his second goal of the night and 10th of the season on a shot from the right circle with 6:41 remaining. Raymond answered with his 22nd goal 40 seconds later.
Joseph fired in an empty-netter from his own zone with 3:55 left to complete the hat trick.
