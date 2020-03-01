Anismov scores 2, adds shootout winner as Senators clip Red Wings

Artem Anisimov's three goals Saturday night won't count as an official hat trick, but the Senators forward is labelling it one anyway.

Anisimov scored twice in regulation, then added the shootout winner as Ottawa defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-3.

"The puck crossed three times the goal line," said Anisimov with a laugh.

It was a career night for the 31-year-old, who had 10 shots on goal.

'I decided why not shoot the puck'

"I always want to shoot the puck in games, but sometimes you see better opportunity and you pass, but the pass [is not] connected and it's a turnover," said Anisimov. "I decided why not shoot the puck and the puck was around me always and I just needed to shoot it."

Scott Sabourin also scored in regulation for the Senators (23-31-12), who earned their first shootout win of the season.

Marcus Hogberg made 25 saves for his fifth win and first shootout win. Hogberg has points in 15 of his 24 starts.

"We've been [in the shootout] a few times and went short every time," said Thomas Chabot. "It's fun obviously to get the win, especially in a shootout, especially for Hogberg. He played well for us. To get him the win and for him to stop all three in the shootout I think was huge for us."

The Senators went with Mike Reilly as their first shooter, giving him his first shootout attempt, which went wide.

Reilly was given the nod after winning a shootout competition in practice. Coach D.J. Smith had told players that the winner would be up first in the next shootout.

"His move looked a little different in practice then that one," said Smith laughing.

Detroit has now lost nine of its last 10 games (1-8-1).

"I thought we did some good and some bad," said Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman. "Better than the last couple outings for sure. I thought we dug in better and I liked the fact we scored a power-play goal after we gave up the lead. Don't like the fact that we gave up the lead. I thought both were preventable plays."

Frans Nielsen, Dylan Larkin and Sam Gagner scored for the Red Wings (15-48-4), who sit last in the league.

'We felt ashamed a little bit'

The Wings were coming off an embarrassing 7-1 loss to Minnesota on Thursday and had talked about giving a better effort.

"As a group we felt ashamed a little bit," said Bernier. "We're professionals, obviously it's a tough season, but you've just got to compete and come in every night and give your best and that's all you can do. Obviously we put ourselves in this position, but you've just got to compete until the end."

The Senators tied the game 2-2 just 1:48 into the third period as Sabourin scored his first since the season opener.

Anisimov gave Ottawa the lead with his second of the night when he took a saucer pass and raised it over Bernier.

But the Red Wings came right back and tied the game with a power-play goal when Gagner tipped Filip Hronek's point shot and handcuffed Hogberg on the redirection.

Detroit extended its lead to 2-0 early in the period as Tyler Bertuzzi dropped a pass back to Larkin, who fired a wrist shot to beat Hogberg glove side.

The Senators cut the lead in half with a power-play goal late in the period. With Nick Paul screening Bernier, Anisomov got it through a crowd for his 14th of the season.

The Red Wings took a 1-0 lead four minutes into the first period on Nielsen's fourth of the year.

The Senators had a number of chances on the power play, but Bernier came up with a couple of big saves.

Shortly after, Adam Erne pushed his way to the net, but the puck trickled off his stick to Nielsen, who put it behind Hogberg.

This was the final meeting between the two teams. Ottawa won the season series 3-0-1.