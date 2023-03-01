Senators dominate Red Wings, eye wild-card spot after 2-game sweep of Detroit

With a 6-1 win Tuesday night, the Ottawa Senators swept their two-game series against the Detroit Red Wings — and started a new rivalry.

Tim Stützle led the way with a goal — scored on a first-period penalty shot — and two assists. Austin Watson had a pair of goals, while Claude Giroux, Alex DeBrincat and Brady Tkachuk also scored.

Mads Sogaard picked up his fourth NHL victory stopping 16 shots.

Dominik Kubalik scored the lone goal for the Red Wings, while Ville Husso made 21 saves.

Ottawa followed its 6-2 win on Monday with another commanding performance.

The win gives the Senators (30-26-4) 64 points, tying them with Detroit (28-24-8) and keeps them in the hunt for a wild-card berth in the highly contested Eastern Conference. There are six teams, including the Senators and Red Wings, all vying for a playoff spot.

Ottawa took control of the game midway through the first and didn't let up.

Detroit opened the scoring three minutes in when Kubalik beat Sogaard with a weak shot glove side, but it was all Senators the rest of the way.

WATCH | Stützle leads Senators to back-to-back victories over Red Wings:

Stützle's impressive penalty shot leads Sens to back-to-back wins over Red Wings Duration 0:49 Tim Stützle scores his team-leading 28th goal of the season while taking a penalty shot in Ottawa's 6-1 victory over Detroit.

Stützle tied the game on a penalty shot, the first of his career, and Watson scored his first of the night short-handed beating Husso up high.

Watson scored his second of the night tapping in a Derick Brassard pass, but took a high stick from David Perron moments after cutting his nose wide open. DeBrincat scored his 20th on the ensuing power play to make it 4-1.

The Senators are the first team in NHL regular-season history to score a power-play goal, a short-handed goal, an even-strength goal and a penalty-shot goal on four separate goals in a single period.

The period also featured an unlikely duo exchanging punches, although very few were actually thrown, as Ottawa's Artem Zub had his first NHL fight against Tyler Bertuzzi.

WATCH | Sens score 4 in middle period to sink Red Wings on Monday:

Senators defeat Red Wings as Giroux's 4 points leads way Duration 1:41 Claude Giroux scores a goal and records three assists in Ottawa's 6-2 victory over Detroit.

Ottawa made it 5-1 with a second power-play goal when Giroux got a shot through traffic from the blue line.

Tkachuk rounded out the scoring tipping a shot from Giroux.

Ottawa's Parker Kelly was a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game. Detroit will be without Michael Rasmussen indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

The Senators head to New York to take on the Rangers Thursday night, while the Red Wings will host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

