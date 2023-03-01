Senators dominate Red Wings, eye wild-card spot after 2-game sweep of Detroit
Tim Stützle leads the way for Ottawa with 1st-period penalty shot goal, adds 2 assists
With a 6-1 win Tuesday night, the Ottawa Senators swept their two-game series against the Detroit Red Wings — and started a new rivalry.
Tim Stützle led the way with a goal — scored on a first-period penalty shot — and two assists. Austin Watson had a pair of goals, while Claude Giroux, Alex DeBrincat and Brady Tkachuk also scored.
Mads Sogaard picked up his fourth NHL victory stopping 16 shots.
Ottawa followed its 6-2 win on Monday with another commanding performance.
The win gives the Senators (30-26-4) 64 points, tying them with Detroit (28-24-8) and keeps them in the hunt for a wild-card berth in the highly contested Eastern Conference. There are six teams, including the Senators and Red Wings, all vying for a playoff spot.
Ottawa took control of the game midway through the first and didn't let up.
Detroit opened the scoring three minutes in when Kubalik beat Sogaard with a weak shot glove side, but it was all Senators the rest of the way.
WATCH | Stützle leads Senators to back-to-back victories over Red Wings:
Stützle tied the game on a penalty shot, the first of his career, and Watson scored his first of the night short-handed beating Husso up high.
Watson scored his second of the night tapping in a Derick Brassard pass, but took a high stick from David Perron moments after cutting his nose wide open. DeBrincat scored his 20th on the ensuing power play to make it 4-1.
The Senators are the first team in NHL regular-season history to score a power-play goal, a short-handed goal, an even-strength goal and a penalty-shot goal on four separate goals in a single period.
The period also featured an unlikely duo exchanging punches, although very few were actually thrown, as Ottawa's Artem Zub had his first NHL fight against Tyler Bertuzzi.
WATCH | Sens score 4 in middle period to sink Red Wings on Monday:
Ottawa made it 5-1 with a second power-play goal when Giroux got a shot through traffic from the blue line.
Tkachuk rounded out the scoring tipping a shot from Giroux.
Ottawa's Parker Kelly was a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game. Detroit will be without Michael Rasmussen indefinitely with a lower-body injury.
The Senators head to New York to take on the Rangers Thursday night, while the Red Wings will host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.
WATCH | Gauthier's 1st goal with Senators secures victory over Canadiens:
