Batherson scores pair to help Senators double up Red Wings for 4th consecutive win
Ottawa's DeBrincat, Tkachuk post 3 assists each, Giroux bags winner in 6-3 road win
Drake Batherson had two goals, Claude Giroux snapped a third-period tie and the visiting Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Saturday for their fourth consecutive victory.
Thomas Chabot, Tyler Motte and Austin Watson also scored for the Senators, who improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games. Alex DeBrincat had three assists for the second consecutive game while extending his point streak to eight in a row.
Brady Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot made 29 saves. Ottawa scored three power-play goals and two more short-handed.
Ottawa outscored Detroit 3-0 in the third period.
"You've got to get every point you can and we're grinding," Senators coach D.J. Smith said. "We know the way we have to play, and we got away from it in the second, but I thought we got back to it in the third."
WATCH l Giroux scores game-winner as Senators top Red Wings:
Joe Veleno, Adam Erne and Filip Hronek scored for the Red Wings, who are winless in their last five games. Ville Husso recorded 22 saves.
"Early in the year we were getting the big save at the right time, the big [penalty] kill, the big goal," said Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, who returned after a one-game absence due to a hand injury. "Right now, it's not happening for us."
The game was tied at 2 after the first period. Batherson and Chabot scored for Ottawa in the first, and Erne also scored for Detroit.
Batherson banged in a power-play rebound 1:40 into the second, lifting the Senators a 3-2 lead.
"Really disappointing that two of the three [power-play] goals were literally from our stick to their stick," Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "Broken plays, back of the net. Not a lot structure to that, it's just poor execution and not getting the clear."
Detroit tied it again when Hronek scored on a 5-on-3 power play at 12:14.
Giroux scored the Senators' third power-play goal with 11:46 left, ripping a shot from the right circle that beat Husso on the stick side.
"I didn't think we were playing well in the first two periods, but the power play did a good job of keeping us in the game," Giroux said. "The third period was probably our best, because we played responsible hockey."
Short-handed goals by Motte and Watson provided some breathing room.
"When you're involved with five goals against on special teams," Lalonde said, "you'll have zero chance."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?