Sens' losing skid extends to 6 games after Red Wings take shootout
Dylan Larkin's heroics prove decisive for Detroit in 2nd consecutive win
Dylan Larkin scored the only goal in the shootout to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 win over the sliding Ottawa Senators on Friday night.
Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist, and Larkin also scored in regulation for Detroit. Red Wings defenceman Filip Hronek had two assists. Jonathan Bernier made 29 saves and thwarted Tyler Ennis, Anthony Duclair and Artem Anisimov in the tiebreaker.
It was the Red Wings' third win in five games, the first time they've done that since Nov. 8-16.
Colin White had a goal and an assist and Brady Tkachuk also scored for Ottawa, which lost its season-high sixth straight. Marcus Hogberg stopped 26 shots.
White's power-play goal with 9:18 left in the second period tied it at 2. He tipped in defenceman Mike Reilly's shot from the point for his fourth goal.
Larkin's power-play goal 5:32 into the middle period gave Detroit a 2-0 lead. He skated through three Ottawa players in the neutral zone and the Senators end and stuffed the puck past Hogberg as Larkin cut across the top of the crease from right to left. It was his 11th goal.
Tkachuk put Ottawa on the board just 22 seconds later when his attempted pass from the side of the net went in off the skate of Red Wings defenceman Patrik Nemeth. It was Tkachuk's 14th goal.
Bertuzzi gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead with 5:05 left in the first period when he tipped in Hronek's shot-pass. It was Bertuzzi's 16th goal.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.