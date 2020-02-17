Brady Tkachuk's 3 point night helps Sens shoot down Stars in OT

Artem Anisimov scored at 3:48 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars Sunday night.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Brady Tkachuk and Tyler Ennis also scored for the Senators (20-28-11) as Craig Anderson stopped 36 shots.

The Stars (34-19-6) got goals from John Klingberg, Stephen Johns and Joe Pavelski. Anton Khudobin finished with 42 saves.

Both teams were playing their third game in four nights. Ottawa was coming off a 4-2 loss to Toronto on Saturday, while the Stars beat the Canadiens 4-3 in overtime in Montreal on the same night.

Sunday's game wraps up a three-game road trip for the Stars (2-0-1).

Ennis broke a 2-2 tie midway through the third as he picked up a rolling puck and backhanded it into an open net.

