Brady Tkachuk's 3 point night helps Sens shoot down Stars in OT
Artem Anisimov notches game winner as Ottawa snaps Dallas' 4-game win streak
Artem Anisimov scored at 3:48 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars Sunday night.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Brady Tkachuk and Tyler Ennis also scored for the Senators (20-28-11) as Craig Anderson stopped 36 shots.
The Stars (34-19-6) got goals from John Klingberg, Stephen Johns and Joe Pavelski. Anton Khudobin finished with 42 saves.
Both teams were playing their third game in four nights. Ottawa was coming off a 4-2 loss to Toronto on Saturday, while the Stars beat the Canadiens 4-3 in overtime in Montreal on the same night.
Sunday's game wraps up a three-game road trip for the Stars (2-0-1).
Ennis broke a 2-2 tie midway through the third as he picked up a rolling puck and backhanded it into an open net.
WATCH | Artem Anisimov delivers OT winner for Sens:
