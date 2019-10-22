Stars extend Sens' rough start to record 1st home win
Ottawa's Anders Nilsson saves 41 of 43 shots in losing effort
Joe Pavelski scored a power-play goal midway through the second period, and the Dallas Stars beat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 Monday night for their second straight win.
Vladislav Namestnikov scored his team-high fourth of the season with 1:12 left to spoil Khudobin's bid for his ninth career shutout. Anders Nilsson stopped 41 shots for the Senators, who have lost four straight (0-3-1).
Faksa scored in a first period in which Dallas outshot Ottawa 17-9.
The Stars had an excellent chance during the first minute when Miro Heiskanen picked up a rebound in the slot, but he shot wide right. They didn't score until 1:02 left in the first when Faksa redirected Taylor Fedun's shot from the right point past Nilsson.
Dallas made it 2-0 lead with 9:16 left in the middle period, 1 second after Ottawa had killed the first penalty of a 5-on-3 power play. With Stars surrounding the net, the puck went off Nilsson to Jamie Benn in front of the net and to Pavelski, who knocked it in from the left of the net. It was only the third for Dallas in 32 power plays, including one in each of the last two games. Entering the game, the Stars' power play ranked 28th in the league.
The Stars had a third power play in the period, highlighted by another good chance for Heiskanen. His drive from high in the slot went over Nilsson and squarely off the crossbar.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.