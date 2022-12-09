Seguin scores late in OT to lift Stars over Senators
Dallas forward nets winner with 29 seconds left in extra frame
Tyler Seguin scored with 29 seconds left in overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Thursday night at home to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season.
"We had some good things happen tonight, despite how the game kind of went through 40 minutes," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. "You know, I thought our third [period] was our best. We won an overtime game. Tyler Seguin got a goal, first one in a while."
The Stars had been 0-5 this season in games that went to overtime.
"We've had some good chances in overtime, but we hadn't capitalized," said Miro Heiskanen, who scored two early goals for the Stars. "It's huge for us to take an overtime win."
WATCH | Seguin scores OT winner to sink Sens:
Nils Lundqvist tied it at 3 with 5:06 left in regulation on a shot through traffic from outside the circle to the left of Ottawa goaltender Anton Forsberg. That came immediately after Roope Hintz won a face-off.
"I thought we played a really good game and to lose that way in overtime, it hurts," Senators coach D.J. Smith said. "But in saying that, that's a really good team and we had all kinds of opportunities to win. Unfortunate bounce off that face-off, or we're not sitting here."
Forsberg and Stars goalie Jake Oettinger both made 28 saves. Forsberg faced one more shot, the game-ender.
Derick Brassard, Thomas Chabot and Travis Hamonic scored for the Senators.
Hamonic gave Ottawa its only lead at 3-2 when he got his stick on the puck in front after Alex DeBrincat's shot 87 seconds into the third period. That was soon after Dallas had killed off a penalty that carried over from the second.
Brassard scored from the slot on a pass from Drake Batherson after he got the puck from Heiskanen. The Senators got even at 2 on Chabot's hard shot that deflected off a Dallas player and went in just under the crossbar with 1:13 left in the first.
"We really left it all out there. We could have folded there after the first two goals, but we persevered. We faced adversity, but we got better because of it," Senators forward Brady Tkachuk said. "And I think that's just all the lessons that we learned from this year — that whenever we play our game, that some teams have a tough time playing with us."
