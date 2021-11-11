Matt Murray, Alex Formenton added to Senators players in COVID protocol
Total players in protocol grows to 8, necessitating recalls from AHL
The Ottawa Senators placed two more players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Thursday, hours before they were scheduled to host the Los Angeles Kings.
The Senators announced that forward Alex Formenton and goaltender Matt Murray have been added to the COVID-19 list, bringing the number of players in protocol to eight.
Both Murray and Formenton played in the Senators' 3-2 loss to Boston on Tuesday.
The Senators announced forward Andrew Agozzino and defencemen Dillon Heatherington and Lassi Thomson have been recalled from the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators to fill the gaps in the roster.
The Senators cancelled their practice Wednesday for precautionary reasons after defenceman Josh Brown was placed in the COVID-19 protocol.
Forwards Austin Watson, Dylan Gambrell and Connor Brown and defencemen Victor Mete and Nick Holden are also on the list, as is associate coach Jack Capuano.
