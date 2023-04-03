Marchenko's OT winner lifts Blue Jackets out of basement and past Senators
Dylan Gambrell, Mark Kastelic and Alex DeBrincat scored for the Senators, who have lost 2 straight
Kirill Marchenko scored 16 seconds into overtime to rally the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Sunday night to end a four-game losing streak and move out of the NHL basement.
"He was solid," Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said of Gillies. "I think we played well in front of him. We got a few breaks there on some breakdowns where they missed the net or we got a stick on our block, which was huge in those moments. But he settled in and he got the job done."
Marchenko's winner was his 21st goal of the season and set a franchise rookie record. He's tied with Dallas' Wyatt Johnston and Seattle's Matty Beniers for the NHL lead among rookies.
"It's a first for me, the first goal in overtime," Marchenko said. "It's a great feeling. I really like it. I want to score more, of course, but it's a really good feeling."
WATCH | Marchenko scores to take full points for Blue Jackets:
Columbus tied Anaheim for the second-fewest points in the NHL with 56. Chicago is last with 54.
Dylan Gambrell, Mark Kastelic and Alex DeBrincat scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Cam Talbot stopped 18 shots for Ottawa, whose playoff hopes are slipping away as the Senators sit six points behind Pittsburgh for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.
"I think we had good moments," Kastelic said. "I think every guy in that room takes a lot of pride in battling. It's just one of those games where you wish you did a little bit more. An unfortunate ending."
Robinson put Columbus back in front 5 seconds later on the Blue Jackets second shot of the game before Kastelic tied it again. DeBrincat put Ottawa ahead with five minutes left in the period.
Neither team scored again until Jenner pulled Columbus even at 14:11 of the third with his team-leading 26th of the season.
"We had a few too many guys that weren't ready to play," Senators coach D.J. Smith said. "In a game like this when your season's on the line, you have to have them going on a back-to-back."
