Senators snap 9-game slide as Marcus Hogberg saves 40 to push back Flames
Marcus Hogberg made 40 saves for the Ottawa Senators in a 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday.
Brady Tkachuk adds 1 goal, 1 assist to outshine Matthew in brotherly duel
Marcus Hogberg made 40 saves for the Ottawa Senators in a 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday.
The Senators (17-23-8) were outshot 42-21 and if not for Hogberg's performance, they would have likely seen a different outcome. This marked the 25-year-old's second NHL win in 13 career starts.
The victory also allowed Ottawa to snap its nine-game losing streak.
With nearly 40 family members on hand for the fourth installment of the Tkachuk's battle of the brothers, it was Brady who shone bright picking up a goal and assist. It also marked the first time his Senators beat older brother Matthew's Flames.
Calgary (26-19-5) saw its six-game winning streak come to an end as they played their final game before going into a nine-day break.
David Rittich turned aside just 16-of-20 shots.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.