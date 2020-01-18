Senators snap 9-game slide as Marcus Hogberg saves 40 to push back Flames

Marcus Hogberg made 40 saves for the Ottawa Senators in a 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

The Senators (17-23-8) were outshot 42-21 and if not for Hogberg's performance, they would have likely seen a different outcome. This marked the 25-year-old's second NHL win in 13 career starts.

The victory also allowed Ottawa to snap its nine-game losing streak.

With nearly 40 family members on hand for the fourth installment of the Tkachuk's battle of the brothers, it was Brady who shone bright picking up a goal and assist. It also marked the first time his Senators beat older brother Matthew's Flames.

Calgary (26-19-5) saw its six-game winning streak come to an end as they played their final game before going into a nine-day break.

David Rittich turned aside just 16-of-20 shots.