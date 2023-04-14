Senators cede lead before suffering overtime loss to Sabres
Buffalo goaltender Craig Anderson announces retirement following end of season
Casey Mittelstadt scored 1:18 into overtime and Craig Anderson stopped 30 shots before announcing he is retiring at the end of the season as the Buffalo Sabres closed their home schedule with a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.
Though extending their NHL-record playoff drought to 12 seasons following a 6-2 loss at New Jersey on Tuesday, the Sabres have 89 points to match their most since 2011-12, and with one game remaining. Buffalo's 41 wins are also the most since winning 43 in 2010-11.
Claude Giroux achieved a single-season career-best by scoring his 35th goal, while playing in his 1,100th career game, and three days after reaching the 1,000-point plateau. Tim Stutzle had a goal and assist, and Dylan Gamrell also scored for the Senators, who closed their season with a 39-35-8 record.
Rookie Mads Sogaard stopped 32 shots for Ottawa.
The Sabres bench erupted with players racing down the ice to mob the 41-year-old Anderson in his crease. Senators players then waited near their bench to congratulate Anderson, who spent 10 season playing for Ottawa. The goalie then stood near the Senators bench and waved to the cheering crowd before once again being mobbed by his teammates with the crowd chanting "Andy! Andy! Andy!"
Anderson's lengthy celebration ended with him hugging his two sons and wife at the Zamboni entrance.
The Sabres blew a 2-0 lead in allowing the Senators to score three straight times in the second period. Thompson tied the game at 3 by one-timing Jeff Skinner's pass into the slot for a power-play goal 3:03 into the third period.
