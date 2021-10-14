Skip to Main Content
Ottawa Senators sign Brady Tkachuk to 7-year, $57.5M contract

Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators have agreed to a seven-year, US $57.5 million contract, announced hours before the team's home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ottawa Senators have signed forward Brady Tkachuk, shown in this April 2021 photo, to a seven-year, $57.5M contract. (Rich Lam/Getty Images)

The Senators made the announcement on Thursday morning, hours before Ottawa's home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tkachuk was a restricted free agent and had not played for the Senators during the pre-season until a deal was reached.

The contract has an average value of $8.214 million annually.

Tkachuk will be paid $4 million this season, $6.5 million in 2022-23, $10.5 million in 2023-24, $10.5 million in 2024-25, $10.5 million in 2025-26, $8.5 million in 2026-27 and $7 million in 2027-28.

The 22-year-old Tkachuk played in all 56 of Ottawa's games last season and led the Senators in scoring with 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists).

