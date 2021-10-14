Ottawa Senators sign Brady Tkachuk to 7-year, $57.5M contract
Announcement comes hours before home opener against Maple Leafs
Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators have agreed to a seven-year, $57.5 million contract.
The Senators made the announcement on Thursday morning, hours before Ottawa's home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Tkachuk was a restricted free agent and had not played for the Senators during the pre-season until a deal was reached.
The contract has an average value of $8.214 million annually.
<a href="https://t.co/qigpV0K6Oj">pic.twitter.com/qigpV0K6Oj</a>—@BradyTkachuk71
Tkachuk will be paid $4 million this season, $6.5 million in 2022-23, $10.5 million in 2023-24, $10.5 million in 2024-25, $10.5 million in 2025-26, $8.5 million in 2026-27 and $7 million in 2027-28.
The 22-year-old Tkachuk played in all 56 of Ottawa's games last season and led the Senators in scoring with 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists).
News Release: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a> have signed forward <a href="https://twitter.com/BradyTkachuk71?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BradyTkachuk71</a> to a seven-year contract: <a href="https://t.co/OowupAvSH2">https://t.co/OowupAvSH2</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ew02IJA5ds">pic.twitter.com/Ew02IJA5ds</a>—@Senators
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?