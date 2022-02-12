Swayman, Bruins blank Senators, sending Ottawa to 2nd-straight scoreless outing

Trent Frederic and Curtis Lazar scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves as the Boston Bruins took a 2-0 win over the Ottawa Senators Saturday.

The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the Bruins (27-16-3) and marked Swayman's second shutout of the season. The 23-year-old goalie has four clean sheets in his NHL career.

At the other end of the ice, Matt Murray made 35 saves as the Senators (16-24-4) were outshot 37-30.

Murray has stopped 77 of the 80 shots he's faced over the past two games, both 2-0 shutout losses.

Including their 2-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, the Senators have gone 157 minutes and six seconds without scoring.

Their last goal came three games ago when Chris Tierney gave them a 4-0 lead over the Carolina Hurricanes at 2:54 of the second period.

The Senators had chances in the third on Saturday, outshooting the Bruins 14-9 and playing with Murray on the bench in favour of an extra attacker for most of the final four minutes.

The Bruins were quick out of the gate scoring just 45 seconds into the game as Frederic collected his third of the season. After Murray made a sprawling pad save off Charlie Coyle, Frederic jammed the rebound in from the crease as the goalie tried to find the puck.

The advantage was doubled to 2-0 at 13:26 of the first period when Lazar was the recipient of a fortunate bounce. A rebound off an Anton Blidh shot hit Lazar in the leg and went past Murray for his sixth of the season.

The Bruins had 11 shots on goal in the opening five minutes and outshot the Senators 22-8 in the first period.

The Senators tightened up defensively and outshot the Bruins 8-6 in the second, but neither team was able to score.

The Senators are in Washington for a matinee against the Capitals on Sunday while the Bruins are off until Tuesday when they pay a visit to the New York Rangers.