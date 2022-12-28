Talbot shines, DeBrincat settles it as Senators beat Bruins in shootout
DeBrincat, Stutzle score 2nd-period goals for Ottawa, which ends 3-game losing skid
If not for netminder Cam Talbot, Alex DeBrincat would never have had the chance to play hero.
DeBrincat scored the only goal of the shootout Tuesday night as the Ottawa Senators earned a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, but a 49-save performance by Talbot, including 26 in the third period, was the main reason it got that far.
"It was an exciting game. Probably gave them a few too many looks but Talbs kept us in the game for the most part and it's nice to get the win," said DeBrincat, who also scored in regulation along with Tim Stutzle.
The win snapped a three-game slide for the Senators (15-16-3) and was their first shootout of the season.
Jake DeBrusk and Paval Zacha scored in regulation for the Bruins with Zacha's goal coming at 16:27 of the third period to tie the game 2-2. Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves for the Bruins (27-4-3).
"Hats off to Talbot. That was a fun goalie battle," Swayman said.
WATCH Senators top Bruins to grab 1st victory in 4 games:
The Senators had a 2-1 lead after two periods and a 21-20 shot advantage. The Bruins outshot the Senators 27-5 in the third.
"Our goal was to get better every period. I thought our first was OK, our second wasn't as good. I give credit to Ottawa, but I thought our third, we really got to our game," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said.
"Talbot was incredible."
The teams played through a scoreless first period despite a pair of breakaways by Senators forwards Brady Tkachuk and Stutzle.
Stutzle did score a goal that counted when he beat Swayman from the right faceoff dot at 8:11 on the power play.
"I think we worked really hard, but without [Talbot] I don't think it would have been possible. He kept us in the game the whole time. They had a lot of chances, but he was there when he had to be," Stutzle said.
"I think everyone was pretty gassed at the end. We had four days off and couldn't really skate. It was a great effort by the guys and I think we put everything on the line and had a lot of blocked shots, too."
The Bruins got that goal back just over two minutes later as DeBrusk's first shot was wide but hit the end boards and bounced back right onto his stick as he was about to circle the net. He had an empty net to deposit the puck as Talbot was moving the other way expecting the puck to come out the other side.
DeBrincat restored the lead for the Senators as he caught up to the puck at the top of the crease and delivered a chip shot over the shoulder of Swayman at 13:37 for a 2-1 lead.
Senators forward Drake Batherson assisted on both second-period goals and increased his point streak to 11 games. It's the highest such streak since Jason Spezza had an 11-game streak in 2011-12.
Spezza had an 11-game streak in 2011-12.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?