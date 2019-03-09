Bruins use last-minute goal to extend point streak to 19 by beating Sens
David Krejci scores winner for Boston with 45 seconds remaining
David Krejci tipped in the winning goal with 44.7 seconds left to extend the Boston Bruins' league-best points streak to 19 games with a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.
Danton Henine skated into the slot and took a wrist shot that Krejci re-directed past Senators goalie Craig Anderson, giving Boston its sixth straight win overall and 10th in a row at home.
Brad Marchand and Chris Wagner also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 15-0-4 in their last 19 to establish the second-longest points streak in franchise history. The 1940-41 Bruins hold the team mark with a 23-game run.
Tuukka Rask made 17 saves to improve his personal points streak to 19 games (16-0-3).
Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Brady Tkachuk each had goals for Ottawa, which has lost 10 of its last 11 (1-9-1). Anderson is winless in has last 13 appearance dating to a 4-3 overtime victory against Nashville on Dec. 17.
The Senators dropped to 1-3-1 since firing coach Guy Boucher last Friday and making associate Marc Crawford the interim.
After a scoreless first, the teams scored 57 seconds apart midway through the second.
Marchand beat Anderson on a power-play with a one-timer from the right circle off Torey Krug's cross-ice feed to give Boston a 1-0 lead with 9:49 left.
Pageau answered with a wrist shot in the slot to beat Rask nearly a minute later.
Tkachuk swooped in to bury a rebound after Rask stopped Chris Tierney's initial offering at 2:46 of the third to put the Senators ahead 2-1.
Wagner tied it for the Bruins on a 4-on-4 after winning a battle in the slot and re-directing Krug's wrist shot past Anderson with 11:13 remaining.
