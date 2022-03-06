Schmaltz sets franchise record with 7 points as Coyotes defeat Senators in 13-goal affair
Forward collects 2 goals, 5 assists as Arizona hands Ottawa 4th straight loss
Nick Schmaltz scored twice and had five assists for a franchise-record seven points as the Arizona Coyotes recovered from a five-goal Ottawa rally to beat the Senators 8-5 Saturday.
Playing his second NHL game, Arizona rookie Matias Maccelli scored his first career goal to give Arizona a 4-0 lead midway through the second period. Parker Kelly then scored twice as Senators got five goals in little over six minutes to go ahead 5-4 early in the third period.
The Coyotes, who beat NHL points leader Colorado on Friday, have won two in a row, three of four and four of six in their best extended stretch of the season.
WATCH l Schmaltz leads Coyotes past Senators in high-scoring battle:
Shayne Gostisbehere and Dyson Mayo also scored in the third for Arizona. Gostisbehere finished with three assists and Keller had two.
Josh Norris, Alex Formenton and Nick Paul scored for the Senators, who have lost four in a row.
Keller tied it at 5 when he hit an open net at 4:07 of third period after Ottawa goaltender Matt Murray could not get back into position after coming out to play a puck on the back boards.
Crouse put the Coyotes ahead 6-5 with a wrist shot on a power play at 6:57.
