Kastelic scores winning goal as Senators send Coyotes to 7th straight loss

Alex DeBrincat had a goal and an assist as the Ottawa Senators stretched the Arizona Coyotes' losing streak to seven games with a 5-3 victory Thursday night in Tempe, Ariz.

John Marshall · The Associated Press ·
Two male ice hockey players smile while celebrating on the ice with their arms around each other's shoulders.
Senators' Mark Kastelic, right, celebrates with Jake Sanderson after scoring during the third period of their team's 5-3 win over the Coyotes on Thursday night in Tempe, Ariz. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Alex DeBrincat had a goal and an assist as the Ottawa Senators stretched the Arizona Coyotes' losing streak to seven games with a 5-3 victory Thursday night in Tempe, Ariz.

Brady Tkachuk and Derick Brassard scored in a testy first period that included Arizona all-star Clayton Keller's cross-checking game misconduct.

The Coyotes cut two-goal deficits in half three times, the last on Barrett Hayton's backhander with 2:44 left. Arizona then pulled goalie Karel Vejmelka and sent a flurry of shots at Anton Forsberg, but Artem Zub scored on an empty net to end it.

Mark Kastelic also scored and Forsberg stopped 27 shots. Tkachuk and Kastelic are Arizona natives.

Dylan Guenther had a goal and an assist, and Lawson Crouse also scored for Arizona. Vejmelka had 42 saves.

Tkachuk scored midway through the first period, punching in a rebound that popped high in the air. Keller was then sent off for retaliating after Erik Brännström hit him twice with his stick.

Brassard scored midway through the five-minute penalty, punching in a loose puck after his redirect went under Vejmelka. The Coyotes challenged for goaltender interference, but it was upheld upon review.

Guenther scored on a power play midway through the second period by lifting a shot from the right circle over Forsberg's stick shoulder.

DeBrincat gave Ottawa two-goal lead again late in the third period, jabbing at a puck underneath Vejmelka until he forced it into the goal.

The Coyotes still had some fight left.

Arizona withstood a lengthy shift in their own end and Crouse cut Ottawa's lead to 3-2 with a tap-in goal on a pass from Nick Bjugstad.

Kastelic scored midway through the third period, redirecting a pass from Jake Sanderson after the Coyotes turned it over behind their goal.

The Senators ended a four-game losing streak in Arizona. They will next face the Avalanche in Colorado on Saturday night.

