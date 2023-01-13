Kastelic scores winning goal as Senators send Coyotes to 7th straight loss
DeBrincat adds goal, assist as Ottawa snaps 2-game skid with 5-3 victory
Alex DeBrincat had a goal and an assist as the Ottawa Senators stretched the Arizona Coyotes' losing streak to seven games with a 5-3 victory Thursday night in Tempe, Ariz.
The Coyotes cut two-goal deficits in half three times, the last on Barrett Hayton's backhander with 2:44 left. Arizona then pulled goalie Karel Vejmelka and sent a flurry of shots at Anton Forsberg, but Artem Zub scored on an empty net to end it.
Mark Kastelic also scored and Forsberg stopped 27 shots. Tkachuk and Kastelic are Arizona natives.
Kasty puts it home in front of friends and family! 🚨 What a pass from Sandy too! 👏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoSensGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoSensGo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLAllStarVote?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLAllStarVote</a> Mark Kastelic Jake Sanderson <a href="https://t.co/hbLqYUUj3j">pic.twitter.com/hbLqYUUj3j</a>—@Senators
Dylan Guenther had a goal and an assist, and Lawson Crouse also scored for Arizona. Vejmelka had 42 saves.
Tkachuk scored midway through the first period, punching in a rebound that popped high in the air. Keller was then sent off for retaliating after Erik Brännström hit him twice with his stick.
Brassard scored midway through the five-minute penalty, punching in a loose puck after his redirect went under Vejmelka. The Coyotes challenged for goaltender interference, but it was upheld upon review.
DeBrincat gave Ottawa two-goal lead again late in the third period, jabbing at a puck underneath Vejmelka until he forced it into the goal.
WATCH | DeBrincat helps lead Sens past Coyotes:
The Coyotes still had some fight left.
Kastelic scored midway through the third period, redirecting a pass from Jake Sanderson after the Coyotes turned it over behind their goal.
The Senators ended a four-game losing streak in Arizona. They will next face the Avalanche in Colorado on Saturday night.
