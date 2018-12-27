Senators' Anderson, Falk remain sidelined with concussions
Ottawa Senators starting goaltender Craig Anderson and defenceman Justin Falk are out at least through the weekend with concussions. Senators general manager Pierre Dorion gave the medical update Thursday morning as the team returned to practice following the Christmas break.
Anderson, who was led Ottawa to 14 of their 15 wins, was hurt last Friday
Ottawa Senators starting goaltender Craig Anderson and defenceman Justin Falk are out at least through the weekend with concussions.
Senators general manager Pierre Dorion gave the medical update Thursday morning as the team returned to practice following the Christmas break.
Anderson was hurt last Friday when he took a hit to the head from Miles Wood of the New Jersey Devils.
Falk was hurt last Saturday against the Washington Capitals.
Anderson has been in net for 14 of Ottawa's 15 wins this season.
The Senators have recalled goaltender Marcus Hogberg from AHL Belleville to take Anderson's roster spot.
Ottawa returns to action on Friday with a road game against the New York Islanders.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.