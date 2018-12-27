Skip to Main Content
Senators' Anderson, Falk remain sidelined with concussions

Hockey Night in Canada

Senators' Anderson, Falk remain sidelined with concussions

Ottawa Senators starting goaltender Craig Anderson and defenceman Justin Falk are out at least through the weekend with concussions. Senators general manager Pierre Dorion gave the medical update Thursday morning as the team returned to practice following the Christmas break.

Anderson, who was led Ottawa to 14 of their 15 wins, was hurt last Friday

The Canadian Press ·
Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson blocks a shot from the New Jersey Devils during the second period of the game he sustained his concussion in last Friday. (Julio Cortez/The Associated Press)

Ottawa Senators starting goaltender Craig Anderson and defenceman Justin Falk are out at least through the weekend with concussions.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion gave the medical update Thursday morning as the team returned to practice following the Christmas break.

Anderson was hurt last Friday when he took a hit to the head from Miles Wood of the New Jersey Devils.

Falk was hurt last Saturday against the Washington Capitals.

Anderson has been in net for 14 of Ottawa's 15 wins this season.

The Senators have recalled goaltender Marcus Hogberg from AHL Belleville to take Anderson's roster spot.

Ottawa returns to action on Friday with a road game against the New York Islanders.

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us