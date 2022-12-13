Talbot makes 32 saves to post 1st shutout with Senators in win over Ducks
Ottawa's Stutzle, Motte leave game with injuries in 3-0 home victory
Cam Talbot had a 32-save shutout for his first shutout with the Senators in a 3-0 win over the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Monday, but Ottawa still suffered a pair of significant losses.
Tim Stutzle went awkwardly into the boards after being hit by Brett Leason and favoured his right arm as he raced down the player's tunnel midway through the first period. Stutzle did not return for the remainder of the game.
Ottawa also found itself without Tyler Motte for the final two periods. Motte went down hard late in the first period and suffered what the team called an upper-body injury.
The 22-year-old Dostal made a huge save on Shane Pinto in the second and bailed the Ducks out on a terrible line change late in the same period when the Senators had a 3-on-0 rush
Kelly scored his first of the season 5:42 into the game, tipping a Nikita Zaitsev shot past Dostal. DeBrincat extended his point streak to six games (3G, 4A) with a power-play goal midway through the period.
WATCH l DeBrincat scores pair to lead Senators past Ducks:
DeBrincat put away his second goal of the night 12 minutes into the third period, with Claude Giroux and Drake Batherson earning assists.
Former Senators defenceman Wade Redden was inducted into the Ring of Honour before the game. Redden, who is the first player to be honoured, joins the late Bryan Murray, a former Senators GM and head coach, in the Ring of Honour.
Redden's ties
Redden and Senators coach D.J. Smith were both drafted by the New York Islanders in 1995 and were roommates at their very first training camp.
The Senators host the Montreal Canadiens Wednesday night, while the Ducks head to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs Tuesday night.
