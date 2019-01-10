Senators edge Ducks in OT to snap 8-game losing streak
Ottawa's Colin White scores game-winning goal
Colin White scored at 1:34 of overtime and the Ottawa Senators snapped an eight-game losing streak by rallying for a 2-1 victory over the reeling Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.
White took a pass from Mark Stone near the net and slid the puck past John Gibson for his 11th goal of the season. It was a franchise-record ninth straight loss for Anaheim, surpassing an eight-game skid in October 1996.
Bobby Ryan also scored for the Senators, and Anders Nilsson stopped 32 shots.
Jakob Silfverberg had Anaheim's lone goal, and Gibson made 28 saves.
The Ducks have played an NHL-leading 13 overtime games at home and are 5-6-2. It was only the second road OT game for the Senators, who are 1-1.
Ryan tied it at 9:23 of the third period when he got the rebound of Gibson's save on Dylan DeMelo's shot and was able to chip it under Gibson's left pad for his eighth of the season. It was his third goal and eighth point in 11 games against his former team, which drafted him second overall in 2005. The Senators' right wing also extended his point streak to five games (two goals, four assists).
