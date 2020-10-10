Senators acquire forward Austin Watson from Predators for 2021 4th-round pick

The Ottawa Senators acquired winger Austin Watson from the Nashville Predators on Saturday in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft.

The 28-year-old from Ann Arbor, Mich., registered six goals and 14 points to go along with 65 penalty minutes in 53 games with the Predators in 2019-20.

The 18th pick in 2010 by Nashville, Watson has 36 goals, 77 points and 358 penalty minutes in 306 regular-season games. He's added 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 45 post-season outings.

The six-foot-four, 204-pound Watson was reinstated by the NHL in March 2019 after he entered the follow-up phase of the league's substance abuse program.

He started that season suspended and was banned again Jan. 29 as he entered the second stage of the league's substance abuse and behavioural health program.

The Predators said in a statement at the time that they would have no further comment on Watson's reinstatement "because of the personal nature" of the situation and due to their "exclusive focus on Austin and his family's well-being."