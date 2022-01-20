Capitals' Orlov suspended 2 games for kneeing Jets' Ehlers
Washington defenceman forfeits $51K US in salary, Winnipeg forward out indefinitely
Washington Capitals defenceman Dmitry Orlov has been suspended two games for kneeing Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers.
The NHL department of player safety announced the suspension Wednesday after holding a hearing with Orlov and his representatives.
Orlov was not penalized for the knee-on-knee hit late in regulation of the Capitals' game against the Jets on Tuesday night. Ehlers was injured on the play and is considered out indefinitely.
Coach Dave Lowry said he was "disappointed" in the lack of a penalty call. Orlov assisted on Washington's overtime goal minutes later.
WATCH | Caps' Orlov suspended 2 games following hearing with NHL:
Orlov will not be eligible to play in Washington's upcoming games at Boston on Thursday and against Ottawa on Saturday. He forfeits $51,000 US in salary as part of the suspension. It's his second NHL suspension and first since 2014, when he was docked two games for boarding.
In a video explaining the latest suspension, the league said Orlov turned his leg toward Ehlers and extended it in such a way that a last-second movement by Ehlers did not turn it from a legal body check into kneeing.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?