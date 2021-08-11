Oilers sign hometown prospect Tyler Benson to 1-year extension
The Edmonton Oilers have signed hometown prospect Tyler Benson to a one-year, two-way contract extension worth $750,000 US at the NHL level. The 23-year-old was Edmonton's second-round pick in the 2016 NHL draft.
The 23-year-old forward was Edmonton's second-round pick (32nd overall) in the 2016 NHL draft.
He's tallied 141 points in 156 games with the Bakersfield Condors and was third in the AHL's scoring race last season.
The six-foot, 190-pound Benson made his NHL debut with Edmonton in February 2020, playing seven games with the top club that year and recording one assist.
He was born in Edmonton and grew up cheering for the Oilers.
