New
Oilers deal Ryan Strome to Rangers for Ryan Spooner
The Edmonton Oilers have traded forward Ryan Strome to the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Ryan Spooner. Strome, a fifth-overall pick of the New York Islanders in 2011, has a goal and an assist in 18 games with Edmonton this season.
Both players mired in slumps, with only 1 goal and 1 assist each this season
The Edmonton Oilers have traded forward Ryan Strome to the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Ryan Spooner.
Strome, a fifth-overall pick of the New York Islanders in 2011, has a goal and an assist in 18 games with Edmonton this season.
The 25-year-old native of Mississauga, Ont., has 59 goals, 103 assists and 170 penalty minutes over 358 career NHL games with the Islanders and Oilers.
Spooner, a 26-year-old Ottawa native, has a goal and an assist in 16 games this season with the Rangers.
He has 46 goals and 114 assists in 289 games with Boston and New York.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.