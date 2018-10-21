Predators blank Oilers to extend win streak

Juuse Saros made 31 saves to record the shutout as the Nashville Predators ran their winning streak to five games, beating the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Saturday.

P.K. Subban, Viktor Arvidsson and Roman Josi scored for the Predators (7-1-0), who are a perfect 4-0-0 on the road. Mattias Ekholm had a pair of assists.

The Oilers (3-3-0) had a three-game winning streak halted.

There was no scoring in the first period, with Nashville getting seven shots on Oilers starter Cam Talbot and Edmonton putting four on Saros.

Nashville broke the deadlock with just 6:46 remaining in the second on a short-handed goal. Subban broke up ice on a 2-on-1 after an Edmonton giveaway and elected to shoot it himself, scoring his second of the season.

The Predators made it 2-0 a minute-and-a-half later after a nice passing play set up Arvidsson, who snuck a wrist shot past Talbot.

Josi put the game away in the final minute with an empty-net goal.

Both teams return to action on Tuesday, with the Predators returning home to face San Jose and the Oilers playing host to the Pittsburgh Penguins.